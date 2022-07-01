The Knicks re-signed C Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60 million deal

Mitchell Robinson is back. Actually, he never left. The big man didn’t last long in free agency, signing a four-year, $60 million deal with the Knicks.

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

That seems like a lot for Mitch, but please let us wait on the details. I promise to write up a piece on the details of these free agent contracts when they become available.

Mitch notched career highs in games played (72) and total minutes (1848). His advanced stats remained impeccable (team-best 8.5 win shares) and he was a beast on the offensive glass (16.8 ORB%). Yes, he came into the season out of shape after healing from a broken foot. Yes, he needs to work on his free throws. But he’s still a damn good player.

This also means that the Curse of Charlie Ward is officially broken. The Knicks hadn’t re-signed a draft pick since Ward. Who would have guessed that Mitch, the 36th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, would break the streak. Now, the Knicks still haven’t re-signed a first-round pick since Ward, but RJ Barrett should break that streak as well.

Welcome back, Mitch! Have a good summer with all that money!