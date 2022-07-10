SummerKnicks 101, SummerBulls 69: Scenes from an absolute laugher in Vegas

The New York Knicks smacked the Chicago Bulls, 101-69, in their second game of Summer League. This one was a laugher from the start, as the Knicks got off to a 13-0 start. By the end of the first quarter, the score was 27-11. And things only got better from there. It was truly a glorious ass-whooping.

Quentin Grimes looked every bit the best player on the court in his 23 minutes of playing time, with 24 points on 7-14 shooting, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. He hit 4 triples, so those worried about his extremely brief shooting slump — literally the first half of the first game — can relax.

.@qdotgrimes is that dude.



at the half: 18PTS | 3 AST

But his passing was truly magnificent. He got a little careless (4 turnovers), but that is sometimes to be expected when you’re playing like the Harlem Globetrotters whooping up on the Washington Generals. Check out these dishes to Jericho Sims!

LIVING AT THE RIM

The fellas with the razzle-dazzle in Vegas @qdotgrimes ➡️ Jericho

Sims (11 points, 10 rebounds) impressed yet again, as did Miles McBride (14 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, 0 turnovers). DaQuan Jeffries (13 points, 6 rebounds) excelled off the bench.

I’ll probably write more about these boys of summer tonight/tomorrow morning, but for now, I’m going to enjoy the rest of the sunshine. Have a good one!