Media Roundup: Cam Reddish, the Pistons Trade, Jericho Sims, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

This week, Ian Begley guested on Jake Fischer’s Podcast Please Don’t Aggregate This and said that the Miami Heat have talked to the New York Knicks about Cam Reddish.

“I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about [Cam Reddish] specifically.”



Last year, after being traded mid-season by the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish played 15 games for the Knicks, which is only 15 more than I’ve played for New York. In 133 career games, the 6’8”, 215 lb. Virgo has averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and shot 39% from the field and 33% from deep. The 10th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has yet to deliver on the potential he showed in high school.

ESPN.com has updated the Knicks’ depth chart and ranks Cam fifth for both small and power forward—behind Feron Hunt, no less! (No offense, Feron, we’re loving your Summer League play.)

Meanwhile, ESPN rates Duncan Robinson as Miami’s top option at power forward. Suffice it to say, the Heat could use another forward in the rotation, and Cam is desperate for an opportunity.

Cam is in Las Vegas to cheer on the Summer Leaguers and surely not to meet with other teams (ahem). His is the least enthused face in this picture:

Elsewhere, the Knicks have finalized their exchange of Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2026 second-round draft pick, and cash for the draft rights to Nikola Radičević and a 2025 second-rounder. Most likely, you know more about Radicevic than I do:

Bon voyage, Big Money and Stone Hands!

Over at the New York Post, Zach Braziller wrote about Jericho Sims’s dominant Summer League play. With a freshly-signed, three-year contract under his belt, Sims is showing the Vegas crowds why the Knicks chose to lock him down. He also flashed a spin move that incorporated more dribbles than Mitch attempted in all of 2021-22. (I keed, I keed.)

“I’ve been working on pushing the ball in transition a little bit, trying to get more comfortable doing that again, making the right reads,” Sims said.

Jericho will be third on the depth chart for the Knicks, behind Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein, but it would be a crime to glue this guy to the bench. Give him minutes, Thibs!

In other Post / Hartenstein news, Tyronn Lue praised the big man to Braziller between Summer League games. About the 7’0”, 250 lb. ex-Clipper, Lue said:

“He’ll be good [for them]. You can run stuff through him, he can make plays, he can make passes,” the Clippers’ coach told The Post in between games at NBA summer league. “Defensively, he’s one of Thibs’ types of guys. He can switch at the 5 position, good in the drops. He’s very athletic and so he can do a lot of different things.

Dunno about you, but between Mitch, Hartenstein, and Sims, I’m excited about the Knicks’ depth at center this season. Get yourself some more of that hot Sims action on Thursday, when the Summer League Knicks battle the Magic. 7:00 pm EST on NBA TV. Go Knicks!