SummerBlazers 88, SummerKnicks 77: Scenes from our summer dreams crushed

I bet you thought a Summer League game couldn’t suck this badly, huh? Hopefully you didn’t stay up for it, but the Summer Knicks were manhandled over the final three quarters of Monday night/Tuesday morning’s contest with the Portland Trail Blazers. The dream of a Summer League championship is dead, my friends. It was fun while it lasted.

Once again, the Knicks got off to a blazing start, scoring the first 11 points of the game and taking a 15-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Then, things got really lame. Former New Jersey Net and longtime Knicks troll Richard Jefferson refereed the game in the second quarter for some reason, and the ESPN broadcast became a cavalcade of Ref Richard Jefferson closeups and split-screen footage of random jerkoffs talking about it. Meanwhile, the Blazers regrouped and then some, taking a one-point lead at the half.

The game went back and forth for a bit in the third, but the Blazers assumed command by the end of the quarter. They were cutting and passing beautifully, while the Knicks’ offense bogged down. Miles McBride struggled at the point guard position. Pretty much every Knick except Quentin Grimes struggled, in fact. It sucked. It’s 1 AM now. Good night/good morning.