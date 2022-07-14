SummerKnicks 102, SummerMagic: 89: Scenes from Grimes and Deuce getting it done

The New York Knicks of summer held off a game Orlando Magic squad, 102-89, on Thursday night. The Magic were resting No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, so the Knicks had a clear talent advantage. It took them a while to exert their dominance, but a flurry of fourth-quarter points sealed the victory.

The player of the game was Miles McBride. Deuce hadn’t had the best Summer League up to this point, but he was New York’s most consistently dominant player Thursday. He finished with 23 points on 9-13 shooting to go along with 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. He was much more aggressive attacking the rim, which was nice to see.

Known sharpshooter Quentin Grimes has actually struggled a bit with his three-point shot this past week. Still, he has kept up his scoring. Grimes finished with 22 points on 7-19 shooting (4-11 from three) to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 dimes. He was taking some tough threes, like so:

Hesi-cross into the 3️⃣ Tuff! pic.twitter.com/iBt5pISwJr — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 15, 2022

All five starters — Deuce, Grimes, Jericho Sims, Feron Hunt and Trevor Keels — finished in double figures. The Knicks finished the Summer League regular season at 3-1. Will that be enough to get to the championship game? We’ll just have to wait and see.