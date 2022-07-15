Ep. 159 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:

-The pros and cons of the Knicks trading for Donovan Mitchell. Can they get a deal done?

-Will KD go the Suns? The Warriors? Somewhere else?

-Deandre Ayton signs an offer sheet with the Pacers. What that could mean for the Suns pursuit of KD and much more.

-The latest on Kyrie Irving and where he could possibly end up.

