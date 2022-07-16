The Knicks will play the Portland Trail Blazers in the Summer League championship game

If you were born after 1973, you’ve been waiting your entire life to watch the New York Knicks win a championship in some form of basketball. On Sunday afternoon, we may finally get our wish...sort of. The Knicks finished the 2022 Summer League tied for the best record at 3-1. By virtue of holding the best point differential, they qualified for the Summer League championship game, which will take place at 3 PM EST on Sunday.

The Knicks are in the summer league championship game because they tied with several teams for the best record at 3-1, then won the tiebreaker which is point differential pic.twitter.com/807n6sRcsf — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 16, 2022

Their opponent will be the Portland Trail Blazers — yes, the same Blazers squad that handed the Knicks their lone defeat of the campaign. If you stayed awake for Monday night’s game — and I hope you didn’t — the Knicks ended the first quarter with a 15-point lead, but the Blazers outplayed them the rest of the way en route to an 11-point victory. Miles McBride struggled getting into the paint against Portland’s defense. Honestly, nobody played well over the final three quarters except Quentin Grimes. That had better change on Sunday. We’re one win away from the title, friends. Let’s bring it home!