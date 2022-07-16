 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Knicks will play the Portland Trail Blazers in the Summer League championship game

Sunday, for all the marbles.

By Joe Flynn
2022 Las Vegas Summer League- New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

If you were born after 1973, you’ve been waiting your entire life to watch the New York Knicks win a championship in some form of basketball. On Sunday afternoon, we may finally get our wish...sort of. The Knicks finished the 2022 Summer League tied for the best record at 3-1. By virtue of holding the best point differential, they qualified for the Summer League championship game, which will take place at 3 PM EST on Sunday.

Their opponent will be the Portland Trail Blazers — yes, the same Blazers squad that handed the Knicks their lone defeat of the campaign. If you stayed awake for Monday night’s game — and I hope you didn’t — the Knicks ended the first quarter with a 15-point lead, but the Blazers outplayed them the rest of the way en route to an 11-point victory. Miles McBride struggled getting into the paint against Portland’s defense. Honestly, nobody played well over the final three quarters except Quentin Grimes. That had better change on Sunday. We’re one win away from the title, friends. Let’s bring it home!

