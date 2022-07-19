The Knicks will introduce Jalen Brunson at 6 PM tonight

Were you wondering if the New York Knicks would ever hold a press event to announce the signing of their new point guard, Jalen Brunson? You ask great questions.

One hypothesis was that Leon Rose & Co. were delaying the press conference until they had completed a Donovan Mitchell trade, so that they could showcase two new acquisitions at one event. That makes sense, given the team president’s media, microphone, and camera allergies.

The wait is over, however. Tonight at 6 PM EST, Jalen will be officially introduced as a Knick. The event will be a sit-down with Bill Pidto, broadcast live on MSG Network and the Knicks’ website, app, and social platforms.

Knicks fam we're going live with @jalenbrunson1 at 6pm EST. pic.twitter.com/AXP2aUFJN8 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 19, 2022

The 6’1”, 190lbs point guard was a key player in the Dallas Mavericks’ deep playoff run last season. This off-season, the Knicks’ signed the former Villanova star to a four-year, $104 million deal, hoping that the 25-year-old will lead New York to multiple consecutive playoff appearances.

As for the Donovan Mitchell trade, all we can do is watch the chimney at Madison Square Garden and wait for the white smoke signal. Peace until then...and welcome, Jalen!