Here is the show rundown:

-Donovan Mitchell being shopped around by the Jazz. Can anyone give them what the Knicks can offer?

-Kevin Durant to the Heat? Why Miami is prioritizing KD this offseason.

-Russell Westbrook to the Knicks? There is a scenario where is happens.

-James Harden signs with the Sixers for two years. What does the future of the Philly process look like?

And much more.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 160 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!