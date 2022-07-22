Here is the show rundown:
-Donovan Mitchell being shopped around by the Jazz. Can anyone give them what the Knicks can offer?
-Kevin Durant to the Heat? Why Miami is prioritizing KD this offseason.
-Russell Westbrook to the Knicks? There is a scenario where is happens.
-James Harden signs with the Sixers for two years. What does the future of the Philly process look like?
And much more.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 160 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
