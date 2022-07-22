 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ep. 160 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

The latest on Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and much more as this wild NBA offseason continues.

By Sean Saint Jacques
Here is the show rundown:

-Donovan Mitchell being shopped around by the Jazz. Can anyone give them what the Knicks can offer?

-Kevin Durant to the Heat? Why Miami is prioritizing KD this offseason.

-Russell Westbrook to the Knicks? There is a scenario where is happens.

-James Harden signs with the Sixers for two years. What does the future of the Philly process look like?

And much more.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 160 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

