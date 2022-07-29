 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ep. 161 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

The latest on the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. Where will Kevin Durant end up? And why it might be Brooklyn in the end.

By Sean Saint Jacques
new

Here is the show rundown:

-Which players would the Knicks be willing to part with in order to get Donovan Mitchell?

-R.J. Barrett isn’t wanted by Utah according to reports. Why the Jazz don’t want him and why this means the Knicks have to get this deal done.

-The latest on Kevin Durant. Why the Warriors and Heat are now the frontrunners to get him.

-Plus, could KD return to the Nets.

-And much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 161 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

