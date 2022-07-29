Here is the show rundown:
-Which players would the Knicks be willing to part with in order to get Donovan Mitchell?
-R.J. Barrett isn’t wanted by Utah according to reports. Why the Jazz don’t want him and why this means the Knicks have to get this deal done.
-The latest on Kevin Durant. Why the Warriors and Heat are now the frontrunners to get him.
-Plus, could KD return to the Nets.
-And much more!
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 161 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
Loading comments...