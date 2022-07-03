The Knicks’ 2022 Summer League roster dropped

Summer League basketball officially began Saturday with the California Classic. But who cares about all that...when do the Knicks play?

Unfortunately, we still have to wait until Friday, July 8, to watch our Summerbockers ball. The Knicks actually released their Summer League roster a few days ago, but I was distracted by the madness of free agency. Let’s take a look!

Summer league squad is set ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OLS4Ap2zpY — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 30, 2022

While I understand the wisdom of the front office in trading the No. 11 pick in the 2022 draft for three future picks, it’s going to be a bit painful to watch Summer League without a rookie lottery pick to cheer on in Vegas. Also, 2021 draft stash Rokas Jokubaitis won’t play this year. However, the Knicks still have a fun lineup to roll out, featuring (potential starter next season???) Quentin Grimes. Fellow 2021 picks Miles McBride and Jericho Sims will also play, as will 2022 pick Trevor Keels.

Last season’s two-way player Feron Hunt will be in Vegas representing the orange and blue. He and Sims have been working out together for months.

Jericho Sims and Feron Hunt :@alex_cerda1 pic.twitter.com/jVR7Jod7e7 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 6, 2022

I wanna see at least one 30-point game from Grimes, plus fun stuff from Deuce, Sims, and Keels. Let’s get that Summer League title, Knicks!