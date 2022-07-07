 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks sign Jericho Sims to a 3-year deal, Trevor Keels gets a two-way contract

Sims!

By Joe Flynn
/ new
NBA: Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jericho Sims is in Las Vegas right now, preparing for the Knicks’ Friday night Summer League opener. When he tips off tomorrow, he’ll be a richer man. Per Shams, the Knicks have signed the center to a three-year deal.

Sims, the 58th pick in the 2021 Draft, was on a two-way contract season. Still, he got plenty of run with the Big Knicks, playing 41 games. You’re only allowed to play 50 games with your NBA team on a two-way deal.

Bask in the glow of every Jericho bucket from last season. Watch him throw down thunderous lobs with the serene facial expression of the Buddha.

Sims’ contract is partially guaranteed, according to Fred Katz. If the Knicks keep him all three seasons, he’ll make around $6 million.

I certainly wouldn’t mind getting $6 million. Sims will be the Knicks’ third-string center, behind recently re-signed starter Mitchell Robinson and free agent acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein. I imagine Sims will get some playing time next season.

With Sims in the fold, the Knicks have an open two-way contract. Not for long, though. According to Katz, they intend to sign 2022 second-round pick Trevor Keels to a two-way deal.

Keels is a guard, so he probably won’t see any minutes in New York next season, barring an absolute catastrophe. He and Feron Hunt hold the two two-way deals for the Knicks for the moment.

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...