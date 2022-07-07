Knicks sign Jericho Sims to a 3-year deal, Trevor Keels gets a two-way contract

Jericho Sims is in Las Vegas right now, preparing for the Knicks’ Friday night Summer League opener. When he tips off tomorrow, he’ll be a richer man. Per Shams, the Knicks have signed the center to a three-year deal.

The New York Knicks and two-way center Jericho Sims have agreed on a new three-year NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sims averaged 13.5 minutes and 4.1 rebounds in 41 games as a rookie last season, and now earns a standard deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2022

Sims, the 58th pick in the 2021 Draft, was on a two-way contract season. Still, he got plenty of run with the Big Knicks, playing 41 games. You’re only allowed to play 50 games with your NBA team on a two-way deal.

Bask in the glow of every Jericho bucket from last season. Watch him throw down thunderous lobs with the serene facial expression of the Buddha.

Sims’ contract is partially guaranteed, according to Fred Katz. If the Knicks keep him all three seasons, he’ll make around $6 million.

Jericho Sims' new contract with the Knicks is for a little short of $6M over three years, sources say. Half the contract is guaranteed with triggers that would guarantee Year 2 and Year 3 to become fully guaranteed before Labor Day of 2023 and 2024. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 7, 2022

I certainly wouldn’t mind getting $6 million. Sims will be the Knicks’ third-string center, behind recently re-signed starter Mitchell Robinson and free agent acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein. I imagine Sims will get some playing time next season.

With Sims in the fold, the Knicks have an open two-way contract. Not for long, though. According to Katz, they intend to sign 2022 second-round pick Trevor Keels to a two-way deal.

Second-round pick Trevor Keels will sign a two-way contract with the Knicks, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. Knicks opened up a two-way spot by giving Jericho Sims a three-year contract, as @ShamsCharania just reported. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 7, 2022

Keels is a guard, so he probably won’t see any minutes in New York next season, barring an absolute catastrophe. He and Feron Hunt hold the two two-way deals for the Knicks for the moment.