Ep. 158 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:

-The Knicks acquire Jalen Brunson. What can he bring to the franchise?

-The front office adds some much-needed depth to the Knicks’ frontcourt as well.

-Plenty of Brooklyn Nets drama to chew on once again. What will the future be for the franchise?

-Where will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving end up?

-And much more!

