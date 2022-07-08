Here is the show rundown:
-The Knicks acquire Jalen Brunson. What can he bring to the franchise?
-The front office adds some much-needed depth to the Knicks’ frontcourt as well.
-Plenty of Brooklyn Nets drama to chew on once again. What will the future be for the franchise?
-Where will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving end up?
-And much more!
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 158 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
