The Knicks waived veteran big man Taj Gibson, who will sign with the Wizards

The New York Knicks waived veteran big man Taj Gibson on Friday.

In a one-two punch to the gut of Knicks fans everywhere, Shams then notified us that Gibson is signing with the Washington Wizards.

Taj Gibson plans to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gibson was released today by New York and would give Washington an accomplished veteran big man. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2022

Well, that answers the question as to whether or not the 37-year-old Gibson still wants to play. I was hoping he’d stay on as an assistant coach.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom Thibodeau during this time.

Seriously, though, Taj was an exemplary backup big man during his three years in New York. Not only did he brings veteran presence, he was usually quite good when pressed into action. He even started the last few Knicks playoff games in 2021. He remade himself somewhat as a corner-three maestro last season, but it was still pretty apparently that Father Time was catching up to Taj a bit.

This is mostly a cap-clearing move, as Gibson’s contract isn’t guaranteed. The Knicks will save $5.1 million by releasing him now. They need that space to sign Jalen Brunson.

Good luck in DC, Taj. Don’t hang out with Kristaps.