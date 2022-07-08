SummerKnicks 101, SummerWarriors 88: Scenes from Jericho Sims/Feron Hunt frontcourt dominance

The New York Knicks turned up the desert heat in the second half en route to a convincing 101-88 victory Friday night in their Summer League opener. The Warriors, put up a tough fight in the first half, but while they were mostly a one-man squad powered by Moses Moody (game-high 34 points), the Knicks featured a much more balanced attack.

Most Knicks fans tuned in to watch Quentin Grimes go hog wild from beyond the arc. While the young sniper mostly misfired from three (4-14), he was still a dynamo on offense, scoring 24 points and chipping in a team-high 8 assists.

Many of those assists were lobs to center Jericho Sims. The Warriors frontcourt had no answer for Sims (16 points on 7-8 shooting, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks).

JERICHO FLIES HIGH FOR THE JAM



(via @nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/pfarVeGym0 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 9, 2022

But we all knew Sims could do this. The real revelation in the Knicks’ frontcourt Friday night was the play of PF Feron Hunt. The forward signed a two-way contract with the Knicks late last season and made the front office look like geniuses on Friday with 17 points (on 8-12 shooting), 3 rebounds, 2 assists and SEVEN steals.

TAKE NOTES. @feronhunt11 is putting on a dunking clinic. pic.twitter.com/WP6h4PkLbZ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 9, 2022

Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga came in as the most ballyhooed big man in this matchup, but Sims and Hunt embarrassed him.

Miles McBride (14 points, 7 assists) also showed some quality for New York. Good game all around. Would watch again! Have a good night, y’all.