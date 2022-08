Here is the show rundown:

-The NBA retires Bill Russell’s #6 jersey around the league.

-Are the Knicks still the favorites to acquire Donovan Mitchell?

-Kevin Durant gives the Nets an odd ultimatum.

-Looking back at Linsanity and why people are still talking about it.

