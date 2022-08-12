The Knicks now know their preseason schedule

Tina Turner got thighs

Knicks Basketball returning — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 12, 2022

In 54 days, Team Thibs the Third host the Detroit Pistons, our potential first sightings of former Knicks Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Kevin Knox, along with second-year star Cade Cunningham and rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. New York then plays a home-and-home with the Indiana Pacers, featuring purported objects of NY’s affection Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Bennedict Mathurin. The profit-gouging ends on October 14th when the Knicks host Kristaps Porziņģis and the Washington Wizards.

Who will make up New York’s starting five? Will it change from game to game, or does Tom Thibodeau just wanna settle as early as he can on that lineup? If Quentin Grimes carries his strong Summer League play into the preseason games, does that up his odds of supplanting Evan Fournier as a starter? Maybe the better question is who’s closing out games.

There’s more to watch for if you’re into that sort of thing. The preseason will be the first chance to see what a Knick center who can pass and shoot looks like when Isaiah Hartenstein steps onto the floor. October may be the only month all year Thibs voluntarily plays Julius Randle and Obi Toppin together. And if Cam Reddish is your kink, make sure to tune in because barring injury that may be the last time you ever see him in action for the Knickerbockers.

What are you looking for from the preseason? Which opponent, if any, are you most interested in seeing? Share below.