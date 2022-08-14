Sorry, haters: The Knicks are playing on Christmas Day again

In what has become an annual tradition, the NBA leaked its Christmas Day schedule before releasing its regular-season schedule. And wouldn’t you know it, an old friend just-so-happened to nab one of the coveted Christmas slots:

Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:



Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

Yes, the New York Knicks — winners of a paltry 37 games last season — will be hosting a game at MSG on Christmas afternoon yet again. Let’s turn live now to my reaction:

There is a lot to hate about to hate about this arrangement. The Knicks got smacked around by the 76ers both times they played following the James Harden trade. The two Philly Foul Merchants, Joel Embiid and James Harden, shot a combined 376,540 free throws in those games. It was unwatchable sludge masquerading as basketball. Assuming both teams are healthy, Philly will probably waltz to victory.

And yet! This is one of my favorite days of the year — not Christmas Day, but today. This is the day all other NBA fanbases bitch and moan about the Knicks playing on Christmas again. They were out in full force on Twitter Sunday evening, and I can only assume ESPN will get at least a week worth of complaints out of their talking heads: “Waaaaaah! Knicks again! WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!” I welcome their hatred. So does RJ Barrett:

RJ Barrett on IG: pic.twitter.com/9A3l17nl9U — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 15, 2022

Christmas Day, MSG...be there, or be square.