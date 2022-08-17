The Knicks’ 2022-23 schedule has been announced

Rejoice, those of you starved for actual Knicks news. The NBA has released New York’s schedule for the 2022-23 season.

What stands out upon first glance?

To start the season, the Knicks travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on October 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET, in the first game of a doubleheader to be aired on ESPN.

Jalen Brunson, the newest Knick, will play his first game against his old squad when the Dallas Mavericks visit MSG on December 3.

New York’s have three four-game homestands throughout the season. They will be on the road quite a bit in November, with a five-game road trip running from the 11th to the 21st. And they’ll have a four-game West Coast trip in March.

Taj Gibson will be back at the Mecca, this time in a Washington Wizards uni, on January 18.

On November 15, New York will visit the Utah Jazz. Depending on whether or not Donovan Mitchell is traded, expect either a grudge match against his former team, or an opportunity for Don to flaunt what New York could have had.

As previously announced, New York will square off against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day. The tip off for that one is noon, so get all our family business done early.

The Knicks will be playing 16 national TV games on this campaign. And throughout the season, barring any unforeseen changes, those of us with access to the MSG-televised games should continue to enjoy color commentary from the Hall-of-Fame tandem of Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Mike “Bang” Breen. Best in the business. Enjoy ’em while we got ’em, folks.

Kento Kato will have your in-depth breakdown of the schedule soon. Peace til next time.