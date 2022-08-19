 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ep. 164 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Donovan Mitchell trade talks with the Jazz are back under way, Kyrie Irving trade news and the wild will he, won’t he involving James Dolan selling the Knicks.

By Sean Saint Jacques
Here is the show rundown:

-The Knicks and Jazz resume trade talks. Why the Knicks are handling the situation well right now.

-An update on Kyrie Irving trade talks and the chances he goes to the Lakers.

-Will James Dolan sell the team? Updates from a wild will he, won’t he week of speculation.

-The show comes full circle talking about the future of the Brooklyn Nets.

And much more!

