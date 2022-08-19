Ep. 164 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:

-The Knicks and Jazz resume trade talks. Why the Knicks are handling the situation well right now.

-An update on Kyrie Irving trade talks and the chances he goes to the Lakers.

-Will James Dolan sell the team? Updates from a wild will he, won’t he week of speculation.

-The show comes full circle talking about the future of the Brooklyn Nets.

