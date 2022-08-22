The Knicks reportedly offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, and more for Donovan Mitchell

In an article posted today at The Athletic, Shams Charania reported on the latest Kevin Durant trade rumors and included a juicy aside about the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. (Behind paywall)

The Jazz and Knicks remain at loggerheads on a Mitchell deal. In the article, Charania claims that “the Knicks are motivated to acquire Mitchell and have proposed new packages to Utah’s new front office led by CEO Danny Ainge.”

Shams reports that the Knicks put forth a package consisting of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, salary, and five total draft picks as an offer for Utah’s All-Star guard. The Jazz, he says, want more.

Utah can take its time finding the best possible offer for Mitchell, who is under contract through the 2025-26 season. For the upcoming campaign, he is due to receive $30,351,780.

Other teams still circling Spida include the Hornets and the Wizards, but the Knicks seem to have the strongest trading potential with up to eight draft picks at their disposal.

As for Durant, Shams writes that Memphis has emerged as a potential landing spot for Brooklyn’s superstar. With five first-round draft picks and a cadre of young talent, the Grizzlies could make a substantial bid for the disgruntled Net who has requested a trade.

Boston, Toronto, Miami, and Phoenix are all on the hunt for Durant. Shams noted that because of rookie extension rules, Utah can’t swap Mitchell for Durant if Brooklyn keeps Ben Simmons on the roster. Simmons’ rehabilitation from his back surgery appears to be on track, and he should be ready to go by opening night.

We’re about a month out from the start of training camp. There’s a good chance that neither Durant nor Mitchell will be moved before then. After that, the question will be if Durant will participate in preseason activities for Brooklyn.

There’s little doubt, however, that Mitchell, always a good sport, will show up for duty no matter what NBA team is signing his checks. If the team is one that plays in Manhattan remains to be seen.