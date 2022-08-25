Derrick Rose is ready to go following an injury-riddled season.

Derrick Rose, who had one ankle procedure in December and another one in February after a setback, is reportedly ready to play. The team expects him to be fully ready once training camp rolls around. With a potential Donovan Mitchell trade in the works, there is still a slim chance Rose is shipped out, but the Knicks will happily welcome back the veteran guard if he is to stay.

A favorite of coach Tom Thibodeau’s, Rose’s return should help the Knicks bench unit stabilize and become the force that it once was. The former MVP was a part of the Knicks’ top two lineups in terms of net rating (min. 50 mins played).

Of course, Rose and his $14.5 million contract — he also has a team option for 2023-24 worth $15.6 million — could be used in any Donovan Mitchell trade, but it certainly seems like the Knicks would rather include Evan Fournier in such a deal.

Rose recently visited Senegal, where he spoke with their national team.

"A great sacrifice is locking in and everybody looking at you like you’re crazy. You gotta fight. That’s life. Even when you get money, you still have to fight."



Derrick Rose joined Gorgui Dieng in Africa to speak with the Senegal men's basketball team.



(via @Basket_Senegal) pic.twitter.com/wTNMQmUr64 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 24, 2022

He also spoke to some young Senegalese hoopers and attended the groundbreaking of a new hospital. Great stuff!

Former teammate Gorgui Dieng hosts Derrick Rose in Senegal as they visit with young hoopers and attend a hospital groundbreaking

We all saw just how important Derrick Rose was for the Knicks and their young core in the last two seasons. While this isn’t the type of breaking news Knicks fans have been waiting for, it is surely exciting to hear.