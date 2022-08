Here is the show rundown:

-Donovan Mitchell trade preferences.

-Why the Knicks should hold firm in trade talks with the Jazz.

-The Lakers trade for Patrick Beverley....to team up with Russell Westbrook.

-KD and Kyrie stay with the Nets....for now.

-Chet Holmgren out for the season.

-And much more!

