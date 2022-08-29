RJ Barrett is reportedly signing a 4-year contract extension

Ding-dong, the Charlie Ward Curse is dead! According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are signing RJ Barrett to a 4-year contract extension that could potentially be worth $120 million.

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 30, 2022

The rest of Woj’s tweet thread is mostly stuff about the Donovan Mitchell negotiations — apparently Knicks president Leon Rose was using Monday as kind of an artificial deadline for meeting their terms on a Mitchell deal, and once the Jazz balked, Rose went ahead and finalized the deal. There’s nothing in his tweets that indicates RJ himself was part of that deal, just that this contract extension was being used as a deadline. It’s all pretty weird, and kind of annoying that such good news was couched in unclear trade jargon.

But whatever...RJ is a Knick! He’s going to be a Knick for a while. He becomes the franchise’s first first-round pick to sign an extension on his rookie deal since Charlie Ward in 1999. That was a long time ago. Mitchell Robinson (a second-round pick), also signed an extension earlier this summer, so the Knicks just be extendin’ everybody these days. It’s a brand new era at MSG. This is what continuity feels like, I guess.

In conclusion: