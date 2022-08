Here is the show rundown:

-Brittany Griner is sentenced in Russia. The latest on getting her back to the United States.

-Bill Russell’s legacy after the Celtics legend pasted away this week.

-Vin Scully pasted away this week. What the sports broadcaster meant to the sports world.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!