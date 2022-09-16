Here is the show rundown:

-Behind the scenes to see what happened with the Donovan Mitchell trade from the Knicks, Jazz and Cavs’ perspective.

-The Knicks will give it a try with Julius Randle. Is that the right move?

-Was Suns’ owner Robert Sarver punished harshly enough? Spoiler alert: He wasn’t.

-Would you buy a Michael Jordan jersey for $10 million?

And much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 168 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!