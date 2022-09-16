 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ep. 168 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Behind the scenes of Donovan Mitchell trade talks, to trade or not to trade Julius Randle, Robert Sarver’s punishment and much more.

By Sean Saint Jacques
Here is the show rundown:

-Behind the scenes to see what happened with the Donovan Mitchell trade from the Knicks, Jazz and Cavs’ perspective.

-The Knicks will give it a try with Julius Randle. Is that the right move?

-Was Suns’ owner Robert Sarver punished harshly enough? Spoiler alert: He wasn’t.

-Would you buy a Michael Jordan jersey for $10 million?

And much more!

