Ep. 168 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:
-Behind the scenes to see what happened with the Donovan Mitchell trade from the Knicks, Jazz and Cavs’ perspective.
-The Knicks will give it a try with Julius Randle. Is that the right move?
-Was Suns’ owner Robert Sarver punished harshly enough? Spoiler alert: He wasn’t.
-Would you buy a Michael Jordan jersey for $10 million?
And much more!
