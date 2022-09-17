EuroBasket 2022: France (Evan Fournier) advances to final with rout of Poland

Sometimes in the NCAA Tournament, a Cinderella team shocks a couple of big-name programs, reaches the Final Four, but then gets trounced. That’s what happened to Poland in the EuroBasket 2022 semifinal against France. Poland shocked the world by knocking off Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the quarterfinals. They ran into another top-tier European squad in France on Friday, but this time they didn’t have the fairy dust. The French absolutely stomped them by the score of 95-54.

From a Knicks fan’s perspective, Evan Fournier didn’t have to do much in the rout. Fournier only played 19 minutes, dropping a tidy 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. He shot much better than he had been of late, hitting 4-7 from the field (2-5) from three. It’s probably good that he got some rest leading up to Sunday’s final.

This was supposed to be the tournament of big names like Luka, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic, but none of those three stars even made the semis. Instead, France will face the old European stalwart, Spain, in the final. Spain doesn’t have the NBA-level talent they did in their heyday, but they are still a tough squad. Fournier will be up against former Knick Willy Hernangomez. It should be a fun game. Tune in at 2:30 PM EST on ESPN.