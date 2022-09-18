 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Knicks re-signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono

Remember him?

By Joe Flynn
/ new
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

As training camp approaches, the New York Knicks are filling out the bottom of their roster. With this in mind, they brought back an old friend from last season, re-signing point guard Ryan Arcidiacono.

Behold the pomp and circumstance of the Ryan Arcidiacono re-signing!

Arcidiacono played a grand total of 10 games and 76 minutes for the Knicks last season. He was signed and released from the roster several times over the course of the season, if I recall. He actually appears several times in some of the late-season Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley highlight packages, just kind of standing around while those two were doing awesome shit.

This probably doesn’t matter a whole lot, but Arcidiacono also has a connection to the Knicks’ big free agent signing, having played with Jalen Brunson at Villanova.

I’ve seen a few freak outs on Twitter — they’re just rolling out the same team that sucked last year! — and while I agree that Thibs can’t be trusted to play the right guys, I doubt he’s going to play Arcidiacono over someone good. The dude is just a training camp and practice body. He seems nice enough, so good for him! Welcome back to the Knicks, Ryan! I wish your name was easier to spell.

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...