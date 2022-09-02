 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ep. 166 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Donovan Mitchell is traded to Cleveland, RJ Barrett extension and Cam Reddish denies trade request rumors.

By Sean Saint Jacques
Here is the show rundown:

-Donovan Mitchell is traded to the Cavaliers

-Pros and Cons of the Knicks missing out on him. Do they deserve criticism for missing out on him?

-What put Cleveland over the top and do they become eastern conference contenders?

-Where do the Knicks go from here?

-Plus, the Knicks extend RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish denies requesting for a trade.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 166 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!

