Ep. 166 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:

-Donovan Mitchell is traded to the Cavaliers

-Pros and Cons of the Knicks missing out on him. Do they deserve criticism for missing out on him?

-What put Cleveland over the top and do they become eastern conference contenders?

-Where do the Knicks go from here?

-Plus, the Knicks extend RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish denies requesting for a trade.

