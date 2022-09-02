Ep. 166 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:
-Donovan Mitchell is traded to the Cavaliers
-Pros and Cons of the Knicks missing out on him. Do they deserve criticism for missing out on him?
-What put Cleveland over the top and do they become eastern conference contenders?
-Where do the Knicks go from here?
-Plus, the Knicks extend RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish denies requesting for a trade.
