Here is the show rundown this week:

-Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season with the Celtics.

-Issues with the reporting of the story

-Social media’s horrible reaction and speculation surrounding it.

-What we know and what we still need to find out

-And was this the right decision by the Celtics

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 169 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!