Leon Rose spoke to MSG Network before the start of training camp

NBA training camps are supposed to begin, which means that it’s time for general managers and team presidents to do their annual talk with the media. With most franchises, that means a press conference; with the Knicks, that means team president Leon Rose talks with MSG network.

I don’t really care that Rose doesn’t talk to the media, since he would end up giving the same canned answers he ends up giving to Alan Hahn in this interview, which you can watch below.

Rose shocked Knicks fans this summer by allegedly including RJ Barrett in a deal for Donovan Mitchell. Also, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley were available. That’s a lot of bruised egos. Leon tried to smooth things over, apparently.

“You’re a Knick. We want you here. We love you“



— Knicks president Leon Rose to players who were in trade rumors this summer pic.twitter.com/o7ooeRbIre — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 24, 2022

RJ has more than 100 million reasons to feel better about the front office — even if he feels like he should have gotten more money — but I wonder how Obi and IQ will deal, especially since both are likely to be buried in the rotation by Tom Thibodeau again this season. Speaking of Thibs, Leon reiterated that the front office will not interfere in his coaching the team.

“We love our young players too. Believe me. But there’s no edict. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides…”



— New York Knicks president Leon Rose on whether there is an edict to play the younger players more



Full: https://t.co/Reuqnp1BGb pic.twitter.com/SDQIAbeub3 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 24, 2022

Again, this is basically a cliché at this point — there was no way the team president was going to throw the head coach under the bus before the start of training camp. That will come later, if at all. Maybe they really are in Thibs’ ear, telling him to cut the shit and play the kids. Who knows? It’s still a little sad to hear all this out loud, however. Will Thibs change anything from last season? That’s not his style. We’ll just have to wait and see.

We didn’t learn much — if anything — from Leon Rose Friday night. That’s fine. We’ll find out soon enough whether anyone in the organization learned from their mistakes.