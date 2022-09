Here is the show rundown:

-”What ifs” surround the Knicks upcoming season.

-What will the Knicks get of Evan Fournier?

-Can Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley take the next step?

-Will the Knicks be in the playoffs? I took a look at some of the early projections.

