Here is the show rundown:
-Reaction to the Donovan Mitchell news and why I got fired up about some of the takes on social media.
-Sixers make a sneaky good move by trading for Montrezl Harrell
-The Knicks might in the mix to make another move this offseason.
-And much more!
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 167 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
Loading comments...