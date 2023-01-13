 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks 112, Wizards 108: Scenes from a close call in the capital.

The Knicks hold of Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards for a win.

By Russell_Richardson
NBA: New York Knicks at Washington Wizards Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

For the third straight game, Jalen Brunson broke 30 points, this time scoring 34 to lead the New York Knicks to 112-108 victory over the Wizards in Washington.

The win was New York’s sixth of their last seven games, but once again, nothing came easily. They narrowly fought off a Washington rally in the fourth that included three threes from ex-Knickerbocker Kristaps Porzingis and inspired play from Kyle Kuzma. The Kooz finished the game one point shy of his career-record, logging 40 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

In the final frame, the Knicks mounted a 14-0 run and held a comfortable 11-point lead with two minutes left.

And yet, if you watch the Knicks, no matter what the lead is, your netherparts will stay tight until the final buzzer. The lead was shaved to four, and with 16 seconds left, Julius Randle fouled Kuzma on a failed three-point attempt. The Wizard went 2-of-3 from the line, however, and Jalen was able to ice the game from the charity stripe after that.

Can’t complain too much about Randle tonight. He finished with a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds. Plus he provided the highlight of the game:

If I keep rooting for this team, I’m sure to develop a spastic colon. Sean Saint Jacques has the recap cooking. Did you catch our own Joe Flynn in the crowd tonight? Send your screenshots if so.

