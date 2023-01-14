Knicks 112, Wizards 108: “Just exhaled.”

The New York Knicks (24-19) picked up their sixth win in their last seven games as they held on to defeat the Washington Wizards 112-108 on Friday night in DC.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Knicks went on a 14-0 run to take a double-digit lead into the final few minutes of the game. However, the Wizards got back into the contest late on only to come up short.

The Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson who had 34 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in the victory. Brunson has scored 30 points or more in four of his last five games. It is also his ninth 30-point game as a Knick after tallying just three such games in his previous four NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

Julius Randle had another big night with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and has had 10 or more rebounds in 15 of his last 16 games. He continues to provide huge performances and on Friday had one of the plays of the night in the NBA.

R.J. Barrett had 17 points and five rebounds in the win which included some beautiful plays and some timely buckets like this one as he connected with Brunson.

New York got another big night out of Immanuel Quickley, who is playing arguably the best basketball of his career right now. The guard finished with 18 points off the bench and has scored in double figures in 13 straight games. Quickley has scored 20 points or more in five of those 13 games. He’s been consistently great of late and is making things happen like this on a nightly basis.

The Washington Wizards struggled defensively for most of the night but kept themselves in the game behind 40 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists from Kyle Kuzma, who led their failed comeback charge in the latter stages of the game.

Former Knick Kristaps Porzingis struggled early, but finished with 21 points and made some threes in the fourth quarter that almost allowed the Wizards to come from behind. In the end, it was too little, too late. Washington was without point guard Monte Morris, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and Bradley Beal who is still on the comeback trail from an injury as well.

For a minute or two, it looked like the Knicks let the Wizards right back into the game at the end. However, despite a valiant effort from the hosts, Brunson and Randle made the big free throws late to seal another important win for New York.

In the words of JalenBrunsavior, “Just exhaled.” The Knicks travel to Detroit on Sunday to face the Pistons next [Editor’s note: fixed location error. —RR]. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. and we will have you covered from pregame to postgame here on the site as always.