Knicks 117, Pistons 104: Scenes from a less-than-encouraging win

If the New York Knicks are a good basketball team — and they sure as heck seem to be at the moment — they should beat up on teams like the Detroit Pistons. Detroit has one of the worst records in the NBA, and they were missing a ton of players. But Pistons head coach Dwane Casey is no fool. Instead of matching up with the Knicks’ size, he went small and encouraged his guys to shoot a ton of threes.

It nearly worked, as the Pistons kept the Knicks within reach for much of the second half. But in the end, the Knicks are simply too talented. Julius Randle powered the New York offense with a game high 42 points, making some critical buckets late in the fourth to salt the game away. Jalen Brunson had an OK game by his lofty standards, only scoring 27 points on 9-17 shooting. And Immanuel Quickley added 17 points of his own to the winning tally. Still, it wasn’t a pretty win. They should have dominated these bums.

Recap to come. Go Giants!