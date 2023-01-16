Game Preview: Knicks vs. Raptors- 01/16/23

Once again, the Knicks are solid form and look to keep it going as they take on the Toronto Raptors for the third time this season.

New York and Toronto have split the first two meetings this season with the road team winning on both occasions. Pascal Siakam scored 52 points in a Toronto win the last time the Raptors visited the Garden in December. The Knicks returned the favor north of the border earlier in the month behind 32 points from Julius Randle as New York got their first win in Canada since 2015.

Last time out for the Knicks, they got a wire-to-wire win over the lowly Detroit Pistons for their third straight win and seventh victory in their last eight games. Randle was at it again as he led New York with 42 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Jalen Brunson added in 27 points along with five rebounds and four assists in the 117-104 victory.

The Raptors have won three of their last five games, but lost to the Atlanta Hawks last time out by the final score of 114-103. Scottie Barnes led the team with 27 points and 12 rebounds while Siakam was held in check with just 15 points. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray were too much in the end as they combined for 56 points in the win.

On the injury front, the Knicks were given a clean bill of health going into this game. For Toronto, Fred VanVleet is day-to-day and would be a huge miss if he can’t go for the Raptors. If Siakam is Batman, then VanVleet is Robin for Toronto. We will see if he ends up playing in this one.

These two teams play each twice in the next week or so to finish their regular season series which makes this game very important. The winner will have the inside track on the head-to-head season series win which could matter a lot at the end of the regular season. Toronto is still in the play-in conversation so they will be ready for the fight as always.

Prediction

The Knicks are a tough team to predict as we all know, but I think they will win this game. Toronto has been up and down all year and New York’s best players are rolling at the moment. On top of that, the Knicks tend to play well when they are fully healthy which they are right now. The Raptors are always tough opposition and ended the Knicks longest winning run of the season the last time these two met at MSG. However, I think New York will win it and add on to their most recent winning run.

Tip off is scheduled for 3:00 PM at the World’s Most Famous Arena and we will have you covered here on the site as always.