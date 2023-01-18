Latest trade buzz surrounding the Knicks

The New York Knicks’ front office has pulled off some surprising moves over the last few years, like trading for future picks and snagging Quentin Grimes on draft night and acquiring Cam Reddish out of nowhere last season. And because of that, it can be difficult to accurately and confidently predict what Leon Rose and Co. have planned, but according to multiple sources, the Knicks remain very interested in making multiple moves before next month’s trade deadline.

And one of those moves is for some added depth and scoring off the bench. As we had covered before, the team was—and reportedly remains—interested in veteran guards Eric Gordon (12 PPG) and Malik Beasley (13.8 PPG). And for multiple reasons, that makes a lot of sense. Each player would provide the Knicks with exactly what they are looking for in their second unit and give them another veteran with experience that could help come playoff time. And their teams have been very willing to listen to offers for them. That said, there are still debates between fans on whether these moves are worth pursuing, seeing as they don’t move the needle too much and the incoming player would likely cut into the playing time of some fan-favorite kids who have played at a high level lately.

The Knicks are also apparently interested in shot-blocking stretch big man Myles Turner (per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports). Turner, who missed last Wednesday night’s matchup against the Knicks with back spasms, has been on the trading block for what seems like an eternity now. Every offseason and every trade deadline, Turner’s name pops up as a likely candidate to be dealt, yet he’s always found a way to stay in Indiana. The big man, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, had recently opened up contract extension talks with Indiana in December, but it was reported that he had “rebuffed” the Pacers’ offer, increasing the likelihood that a deal doesn’t get done. Obviously, a deal could still get done, but if negotiations fall apart, the Knicks, along with the Raptors and the Clippers, are rumored to be intrigued by the prospect of trading for him.

Turner, who is currently having the best offensive season of his career, could be an interesting addition to the Knicks. He’s currently averaging a career-high 17PPG on 55.2% shooting from the field and 37.9% shooting from 3 on 3.8 attempts per game. While not a rebounder on par with Mitchell Robinson (especially on the offensive end), Turner does allow the Knicks to space the floor offensively, which would give Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett way more space to operate within the paint without sacrificing too much rim protection.

However, despite New York having been linked to Turner in the past, it’s difficult to see them making an aggressive attempt at a trade for multiple reasons. One, Robinson, who recently signed a four-year $60 million contract but is now eligible to be traded, has been playing a crucial part in the Knicks’ success, and it would be surprising to see the team part ways with him. Secondly, Turner and his camp are expected to use the 4-year $133 million offer sheet that the Pacers offered Deandre Ayton as a starting point in negotiation talks, and it’s doubtful that the Knicks front office—who seems to want to remain financially flexible—would want to take on that kind of contractual commitment going forward.

Meanwhile, New York has also reportedly been looking to deal away former MVP Derrick Rose. The veteran guard, who is currently averaging just 5.8 PPG in just 26 games, started off the year incredibly slow in what was a very limited role and has been left out of the rotation since Tom Thibodeau went with a nine-man rotation. There have yet to be any real rumors on where he would likely be headed, but NBA insider Marc Stein confirmed that the team is trying to “do right by him” by sending him to a contender where he could get consistent playing time. Obviously, a possible return to Chicago would gain a lot of traction, given his history with the city and the franchise, but it’s seeming like Rose, much like Reddish (who the Knicks are also actively shopping), has played his last game as a Knick.

And last but not least is Immanuel Quickley. Fans were irate earlier this season when rumors surfaced that the Knicks were open to dealing away the young point guard for a future pick. But they can rest assured for now, as Stein recently reported that the team is increasingly reluctant to deal him away. Quickley, who continues to garner quite a lot of interest from teams around the league, has been on a tear, averaging 19.4 PPG and 3.9 APG over his last nine games.

Even if none of these deals sound incredibly intriguing, it’s good to hear that the Knicks are doing their due diligence, as all front offices should always look to be proactive. And with Rose and Reddish potentially on the way out, the team looking to improve their chances at going further in the playoffs, and New York being New York, it will be no surprise if the team remains heavily involved in trade rumors over the coming weeks.