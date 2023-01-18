REPORT: Mavs and Knicks considering a Cam Reddish for Reggie Bullock trade?

Sources have told Marc Stein that the New York Knicks are still entertaining offers for trading young gun Cam Reddish. Evidently, team president Leon Rose had been willing to offload him for a measly second-round pick and some matching salary, but the Mavericks, Lakers, and Bucks have all reportedly thrown their hat in the ring, salivating at the chance to snag Reddish for themselves.

Reddish has been riding the pine since December 3 and unable to secure regular minutes since coach Tom Thibodeau reduced his preferred rotation to nine men. This season, Reddish has averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and one assist in 20 games.

With the Mavericks expressing interest in Reddish, it seems the Knicks would want to bring back Reggie Bullock in an exchange. As reported in Stein’s newsletter:

Sources say that the Knicks, though, are angling for Dallas to send Thibodeau favorite Reggie Bullock to New York in a Reddish deal, who is likewise held in high regard by the Mavericks. Bullock, 31, has certainly struggled with his shot in the second season of a three-year, $30 million deal he signed with the Mavericks in the summer of 2021 after two seasons in New York, but he was one of Dallas’ most pivotal and reliable players last season on the 52-30 squad that made an unexpected run to the Western Conference finals, averaging 39.2 minutes per game in the playoffs.

Bullock was a cornerstone of the Knicks’ We Here season and averaged 10 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 94 games with New York. He signed with the Mavs in the summer of 2021. Over 43 games this season, his output has declined to 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 34% from deep.

Although a good catch-and-shooter from beyond the arc, Reggie’s defense is what made Thibodeau’s eyes sparkle. Way back in September 2021, Marc Berman reported in the New York Post, “According to an NBA source, Thibodeau lobbied hard to bring back the team’s defensive heart-and-soul in starting shooting guard Reggie Bullock but team brass went another direction. The coach was disappointed.”

How do you feel about bringing back Bullock? Air it out in the comments.