Mitchell Robinson left Wednesday’s game with a sprained thumb

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson left their Wednesday night clash with the Washington Wizards after suffering what the team is calling a sprained thumb.

Mitchell Robinson (sprained right thumb) will not return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 19, 2023

Mitch played well in his 9:04 of playing time, grabbing two rebounds, blocking two shots and recording two steals. He did miss all four of his free throws, however. Meanwhile, the Knicks are getting blown out by the Wizards. Backup center Isaiah Hartenstein has been food on defense, as usual. Jericho Sims has actually delivered somewhat in his rare playing time.

If Mitch is out for any extended period of time, the Knicks might be screwed. He came into the game as the Knicks’ plus/minus king — the team is plus-8.7 points better per 100 possessions with him on the court. That makes sense, given how bad Hartenstein has looked as his backup.

Ah well, the Knicks are still technically playing even as I write this. Hopefully they have a miracle comeback up their sleeves. For Mitch!