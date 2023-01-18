Wizards 116, Knicks 105: Scenes from the first wire-to-wire stinker in a while

The Knicks lost to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at MSG by a score of 116-105. Their home-road split is getting preposterous: 11-13 at home, 14-8 on the road.

Washington took control early, jumping out to a 14-3 lead, as old friend Kristaps Porzingis burned the Knicks with eight quick points. The Knicks starters looked to be dragging ass, which makes sense — they’ve been playing a ton of minutes over the past few weeks. Julius Randle in particular couldn’t get it going, shooting 6-17, with a few of those buckets coming at the end of a game that was already decided in Washington’s favor. Jalen Brunson was awesome through three quarters, scoring 30 points, but he only managed two points in the fourth.

I guess you could say the Knicks did well to keep the game relatively close throughout. They generally played hard. But this looks like a team that needs a fresh infusion of talent. They have six quality guys who play all the time, and one of them (Mitchell Robinson) was injured during the first half. Thibs is pushing them hard, but they have collapsed late in games, and now they look ragged in the first quarter. And don’t look now, but the schedule is about to get tougher. This could get bad.