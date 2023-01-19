NBA on TNT Preview: Two gripping matchups are slated for Thursday Night

Prepare the snack items, basketball obsessives, for Thursday’s TNT doubleheader is just hours away, and two scintillating games await you. First, the incumbent champions Golden State Warriors (22-22) travel to beantown for a whack at the Celtics (32-12). Next, the Brooklyn Nets (27-16) ply their trade in Phoenix against the Suns (21-24). Make sure to tune in to TNT and reserve the TV room.

These are four playoff-caliber teams and both games should be intriguing well into their fourth quarters. Expect about five hours of mind-blowing sports entertainment. And as always, if you plan to bet on the game, DraftKings welcomes your business.

Game One Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 19, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

The Boston Celtics, fueled by the fiery performance of Jayson Tatum and his 51-point eruption in their 130-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets, will square off against the Golden State Warriors in a battle of titans at the TD Garden. The green team holds a 17-5 record on their home turf, and leads the Eastern Conference with a 37.1% team average from downtown. On the other side of the court, the Warriors have struggled on the road with a dismal 5-17 record.

This marks the second meeting between these two teams this season, with the Warriors emerging victorious in their first showdown, 123-107 on December 11. Klay Thompson topped the Dubs in that contest with 34 points scored. Tatum leads the Celtics with 31.1 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, while Jaylen Brown averages 23.6 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games. This game promises to be a wild ride, a true test of endurance and skill that will leave the crowd in a haze of adrenaline and excitement. Intrigued?

Outcome Odds

Spread: Celtics-5

Warriors ML: +170

Odds up to date as of Wednesday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 19, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

The Brooklyn Nets, minus Kevin Durant, will face off against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have a 14-7 home record, but struggle in close games. They have a 2-8 record in contests decided by 4 points or less.

The Nets have a 14-9 road record, and are among the league’s best in 3-point shooting. The teams shoots 38.4% from Threeville and Day’Ron Sharpe leads them with 80% from deep. For the Suns, Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists, while Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games, shooting 54.2%.

The Nets are not the same with Durant and have lost three straight. That makes this one a toss-up for me. Bet as you see fit, folks.

Outcome Odds

N/A at presstime.

Odds up to date as of Wednesday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook