Kicking off 2023, the New York Knicks (19-18) take on the Phoenix Suns (20-17) in a matinee affair at the World’s Most Famous Arena. Devin Booker is out. Jalen Brunson is available. Cam Reddish is a figment of your imagination.

Game is at 3:00 PM. This is Bright Side of the Sun. Please do no post any large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal game streams in the comments. Be nice to one another. Go the Knicks