 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks 102, Suns 83: Scenes a swell start to 2023

More wins this year, please.

By Joe Flynn
/ new
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks took a 32-point lead in the second quarter and didn’t really look back, roasting the Phoenix Suns on Monday afternoon, 102-83.

Perhaps these aren’t the Suns of past seasons. They were missing their best player, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul (a preposterous minus-38 today) looks washed. But the Knicks’ perimeter defense deserves a ton of credit for making him look that way. Also, Quentin Grimes outplayed Mikal Bridges pretty badly.

The Suns also have former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton manning the pivot, but Mitchell Robinson (10 points, 10 rebounds) took care of Ayton, who looked softer than the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Oh, and Mitch was throwing some no-look dimes just for fun.

Jalen Brunson scored 24 points and dished six assists in his return from a hip injury. Julius Randle continued his strong play with 28 points and 16 rebounds. All five Knicks starters — Randle, Brunson, Robinson, Grimes and Immanuel Quickley — scored in double figures. That’s the good stuff.

Recap to come.

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...