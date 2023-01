Here is the show rundown:

-Same old problems, same old Knicks.

-The six players the Knicks could trade at the deadline.

-Mitchell Robinson’s injury. Should New York trade for a replacement?

-NBA trade deadline rumors and speculation

And much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 186 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening!