Raptors 125, Knicks 116: Scenes from an awful start and a terrible finish

The Knicks fell 125-116 to the Raptors in Toronto as they dropped their fourth straight. They lost three out of four games against their division rivals in the season series.

It began terribly for the Knicks in the first quarter as they were outscored 37-22 despite this great highlight play by Julius Randle.

Randle finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds in the loss. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 30 points and seven rebounds and had this nice link up with Obi Toppin to help start the comeback in the second quarter.

RJ to Obi for the corner 3!! pic.twitter.com/AZvQlSLukz — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 22, 2023

Toppin had 14 points off the bench and helped to spark the comeback with his play on both ends of the floor.

Obi on both ends of the floor!! pic.twitter.com/bCxaY4fx93 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 22, 2023

Jalen Brunson had 21 points and Quentin Grimes had eight points in the defeat. In the third quarter, they made some huge plays. Brunson at one point gave the Knicks the lead and completed the comeback.

Grimes facilitating is special pic.twitter.com/ihWqO4sXt6 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 23, 2023

Brunson gives the Knicks their first lead!! pic.twitter.com/EIBXnq6l5T — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 23, 2023

The Knicks were able to stay in it at the beginning of the fourth quarter and this Obi Toppin jam gave New York some momentum.

OBI THROWS DOWN!! pic.twitter.com/0WwJEllri0 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 23, 2023

However, much like the defeat against the Hawks it got away from the Knicks very quickly after that and it leads to a fourth straight loss.

We will see where the Knicks go from here. For now, they head back to the Garden for a rematch with Cavaliers on Tuesday night showdown starting at 7:30 pm. Keep it here for all of the coverage as always.