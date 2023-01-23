NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks interested in acquiring Bucks guard Grayson Allen for Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish’s consecutive DNP count is now at 25 after not playing in Toronto on Sunday night, and that number is sure to keep rising as long as he is on the team. Now, how much longer he’ll rot away on Tom Thibodeau’s bench remains to be seen but with the trade deadline just over two weeks away, it shouldn’t be too long before we see Reddish back on the court dawning a different jersey. One team he could be playing for in a couple of weeks, is the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2021 champions, currently the third seed in the eastern conference, carry a solid record at 29-17 but are looking to shake things up and have been linked to the likes of Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon, and the aforementioned Reddish.

And were the Knicks to send Reddish to the Bucks, there are rumors (according to HoopsHype) that they may Grayson Allen in return. Allen, the former Duke Blue Devil who may be more known for his fouls than he is for his on court production, is a career 39.5% three-point shooter and could help bolster a Knicks bench that is severely lacking offensive firepower as of late. The Knicks, who have also had discussions with Milwaukee on trades that don’t include Allen, will have competition though, as Allen has been connected to rumors surrounding multiple potential trades and seems to be a hot commodity around the league right now. With Reddish inevitably on his way out, this will remain something to keep an eye on as the Knicks, who don’t have much leverage in this situation, attempt to recoup what they can by acquiring a second round pick or a player that can help contribute to their playoff push.