Game Thread: Knicks vs. Cavaliers-01/24/23

On Tuesday, the New York Knicks (25-23) host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19). New York won their last meeting 92-81, but they’ll be without the interior services of Mitchell Robinson tonight, and for a while. Cleveland is potent on offense and stifling on defense. The Knicks have lost four in a row and are 11-13 at home. Say your prayers, Knickerbocker backers.

Tip-off's at 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG.