Knicks 105, Cavaliers 103: Scenes from Isaiah Hartenstein’s clutch defense. Really.

If you didn’t watch Tuesday’s game between the Knicks and Cavaliers, you missed some of the wildest shit to happen on a basketball court since James Naismith first put the ball into the peach basket. Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell — who has been connected with the Knicks from time to time, you may have heard — had the ball with 15 seconds remaining and the Knicks up by just two. He easily drove past Julius Randle, and darted into the paint, where he was met at the basket by...I shit you now, Isaiah Hartenstein.

It happened. Here is video proof!

Isaiah Hartenstein with the BIG clinching stop on defense!



(via @KnicksMSGN)pic.twitter.com/I4Gqx1rfY3 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 25, 2023

That block helped seal a 105-103 win for the Knicks.

Statistically, this game was won by Randle, who put together an incredible stat line: 36 points on 11-21 shooting (8-12 from three), 13 rebounds and 4 assists. He put the Knicks up for good with this clutch triple.

BIG SHOT JU ❗️ pic.twitter.com/d5KkTrheDJ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 25, 2023

But let’s not forget to credit Hartenstein, a player who we all have crapped on this season for his soft defense and rebounding. The Knicks still gave up too many rebounds, but Hartenstein was frisky on D in his 23 minutes of playing time. I wouldn’t be surprised if he reclaims the starting job from Jericho Sims while Mitchell Robinson is out.

Stay tuned for more coverage from this game.