Knicks reportedly interested in hiring Warriors GM Bob Myers if he becomes available

The Golden State Warriors have been the definition of sustained success and excellence over the last decade as they have, outside of a couple of injury-riddles years, consistently won or have contended for championships. But things may get a bit harder for the Warriors going forward as they may be on the verge of losing Bob Myers, the mastermind who is often credited for constructing the behemoth that is the Warriors. The 47 year-old executive is rumored to be drawing interest from Washington, Phoenix, and New York with the Clippers also being named as a team to look out for.

It’s still unknown how seriously the Knicks are considering him and for what position or role they’d bring him in as. Will he completely take over for Leon Rose? Alongside him? Nobody really knows. What people do know is how good Myers has been. Sure, Myers has had the incredible luck of inheriting Steph Curry, but he’s made a lot of really good and smart moves over the years. Shortly after he was promoted to be the head general manager of the Warriors in 2012, he drafted Draymond Green in the second round. He also signed Kevin Durant and was able to do so thanks in part to the work he had done in previous years. Myers also acquired Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, two fan favorites who played massive roles in their championships run. And more recently, he fleeced the Minnesota Timberwolves by acquiring Andrew Wiggins and multiple picks, for D’Angelo Russell. We also can’t forget about how he drafted Jordan Poole just three and a half years ago, and he’s turned out to be a very solid player as well.

Myers, given his resume and pedigree, will surely have many suitors. That being the case, if the Knicks want to get their hands on him, it will be no easy task. They’ll be competing with the likes of Phoenix. who already has a superstar in Devin Booker and are just a couple of years removed from making a finals appearance and the Clippers, who are backed by the most willingly spending owner in all of basketball. But if the Knicks and the city of New York can attract Myers enough, they’d be getting a huge addition to the organization. A proven winner who has a history of creating and maintaining success for long periods of time, Myers, with the Knicks young pieces and draft capital, could work some magic. But as is the case with all rumors, anything can happen, and fans will need to do their best to not get their hopes up too high.